BRIEF-Iou Financial eliminates chief technology officer position

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Iou Financial Inc:
* Iou Financial announces restructuring to accelerate path to profitable growth
* In connection with plan, Iou has eliminated its chief technology officer position
* Says plan includes a reduction in company's operating expenses as well as a workforce restructuring
* Iou Financial announces restructuring
* Restructuring plan that will begin in September 2016
* Cost reduction actions once implemented are expected to lower operating costs by about 15% to 20% to $2.0 to $2.2 million for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.