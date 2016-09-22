版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-BATS Global Markets shares soar 25 pctt on report that CBOE Holdings is said to be in talks to buy the co - CNBC

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Bats Global Markets shares soar 25 pct on report that CBOE Holdings is said to be in talks to buy the Co - CNBC

