公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 07:48 BJT

BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada Holdings says aware of potential class action litigation

Sept 22 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc

* Aware of applications for authorization to institute a class action that have been filed with superior court

* Sirius XM Canada Holdings aware of potential class action litigation

* Don't intend to comment further upon this matter unless and until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

