BRIEF-REC Silicon warns of Q3 revenues below expectation

Sept 23 REC Silicon said:

* Due to ongoing negative effects from the trade war between the U.S. and China and the recent decline in PV market conditions, lower sales than previously anticipated have occurred in the third quarter

* As a result, third-quarter polysilicon sales volumes (excluding fines and powders) are now expected to be approximately 1,800 MT

* Negotiations continue between the US and China towards a resolution of the trade war, but timing and outcome of such a resolution remain uncertain

* Third quarter revenues are currently expected to be USD 45-50 million, compared to USD 71.1 million in the previous quarter

* The decrease in revenue can be mainly attributed to lower FBR sales volumes

* Q3 total polysilicon production volumes are forecasted to be roughly 3,900 MT, compared to guidance of 4,490 MT

* The company is taking measures to maintain a healthy cash position and manage inventory levels

* The company will adjust production capacity utilizationaccording to market demand and currently anticipates running at approximately 50% of full capacity at Moses Lake by October 1, 2016

* Construction and spending on the Yulin joint venture plant remains on track for start-up in the second half of next year

* With regard to the company's joint venture payment obligations, the relevant agreements permit deferral of the $15 million second capital contribution until at least July 2017, and negotiations are underway with the joint venture partner to defer the company's second and third capital contributions, totaling $169 million, beyond 2018

* Without a resolution to the trade war and if REC is unable to make its contributions, the agreements also permit the company to forego making its remaining contributions, in which case, its equity position in the joint venture would be diluted accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)