版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Petromaroc says renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale

Sept 23 Petromaroc Corporation Plc :

* Long stop date for completion of acquisition has been extended to December 31, 2016

* Renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement

* Proceeds from sale of 21.3 million new sound energy ordinary shares to be issued to Petromaroc will be shared by co and Sound Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐