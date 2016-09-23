BRIEF-Petromaroc says renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Petromaroc Corporation Plc :
* Long stop date for completion of acquisition has been extended to December 31, 2016
* Renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement
* Proceeds from sale of 21.3 million new sound energy ordinary shares to be issued to Petromaroc will be shared by co and Sound Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.