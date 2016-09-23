版本:
BRIEF-Air Liquide launches last step of Airgas acquisition refinancing

Sept 23 Air Liquide SA :

* Launches the last step of Airgas acquisition refinancing

* Announces successful placement of five USD-denominated senior bonds for an aggregate amount of $4.5 billion ($4.50 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)

