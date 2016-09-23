版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Intact Gold signs LOI for past producing sheep creek property with historic resource

Sept 23 Intact Gold Corp

* Intact Gold signs loi for past producing sheep creek property with historic resource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

