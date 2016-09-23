BRIEF-Abbvie presents data on eight-week treatment of VIEKIRAX

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Abbvie
* Two patients experienced post-treatment relapse and one subject discontinued due to noncompliance
* Week treatment of VIEKIRAX plus EXVIERA in patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c
* Phase 3b garnet study, 98 percent of untreated patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c infection achieved sustained virologic response
* In garnet study, most commonly reported events were headache,fatigue,nasopharyngitis, pruritus,nausea and asthenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.