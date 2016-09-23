版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 16:07 BJT

BRIEF-Abbvie presents data on eight-week treatment of VIEKIRAX

Sept 23 Abbvie

* Two patients experienced post-treatment relapse and one subject discontinued due to noncompliance

* Week treatment of VIEKIRAX plus EXVIERA in patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c

* Phase 3b garnet study, 98 percent of untreated patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c infection achieved sustained virologic response

* In garnet study, most commonly reported events were headache,fatigue,nasopharyngitis, pruritus,nausea and asthenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐