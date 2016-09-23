版本:
BRIEF-GSK files regulatory submissions in U.S. and Europe for lupus drug

Sept 23 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK announces regulatory submissions for subcutaneous formulation of Benlysta (Belimumab) for patients with systemic lupus disease

* Has filed regulatory submissions in US and Europe for Benlysta(Belimumab)

* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2016 and 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

