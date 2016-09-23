BRIEF-GSK files regulatory submissions in U.S. and Europe for lupus drug

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK announces regulatory submissions for subcutaneous formulation of Benlysta (Belimumab) for patients with systemic lupus disease
* Has filed regulatory submissions in US and Europe for Benlysta(Belimumab)
* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2016 and 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.