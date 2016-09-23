版本:
BRIEF-Public Service Commission of Wisconsin votes to approve Fortis acquisition of ITC holdings

Sept 23 Fortis Inc. :

* Public Service Commission of Wisconsin votes to approve Fortis Inc. acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

