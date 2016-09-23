BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
* Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility
* Deal for approximately US$5.2 billion
* Petrobras, as a 10% owner in NTS, will have customary governance rights commensurate with size of its interest
* Will fund proportionate share of up-front payment from existing liquidity which totalled about US$2 billion at June 30, 2016
* Have reached agreement to acquire a 90% controlling stake in Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A.
* Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of approximately 20% of transaction, representing about US$825 million
* Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for an approximate 30% interest in consortium
* Purchase price payable in 2 tranches; up-front payment of us$4.3 billion on closing,balance payable on 5th anniversary of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
