版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Palatin Technologies announces topline results for phase 3 trials with Bremelanotide

Sept 23 Palatin Technologies Inc

* Topline results for phase 3 trials with Bremelanotide for HSDD (Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder)are projected to be released early Q4 of calendar year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐