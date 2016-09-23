版本:
BRIEF-Daxor Corp appointed Michael Feldschuh as CEO

Sept 23 Daxor Corp

* On September 21, 2016 board appointed Michael Feldschuh as permanent president and CEO of co - SEC filing

* Michael has served as acting president and chief executive officer since December, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2cWHOnj] Further company coverage:

