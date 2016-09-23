版本:
BRIEF-Aquaventure Holdings LLC sees IPO of 6.5 mln shares of common stock

Sept 23 Aquaventure Holdings Llc :

* Aquaventure Holdings LLC sees IPO Of 6.5 Mln shares Of common stock- Sec filing

* Currently expect initial public offering price to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share Source text bit.ly/2deJTKH Further company coverage:

