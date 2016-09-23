BRIEF-Aquaventure Holdings LLC sees IPO of 6.5 mln shares of common stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Aquaventure Holdings Llc :
* Aquaventure Holdings LLC sees IPO Of 6.5 Mln shares Of common stock- Sec filing
* Currently expect initial public offering price to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share Source text bit.ly/2deJTKH Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
