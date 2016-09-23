BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox CEO James Murdoch's FY 2016 total compensation $26.4 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CEO James Murdoch's FY 2016 total compensation $26.4 million versus $15.1 million for FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Rupert Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $34.6 million versus $27.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CFO John Nallen's FY 2016 total compensation $12.1 million versus $8.2 million for FY 2015
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Lachlan K. Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $23.7 million
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive vice chairman Chase Carey's FY 2016 total compensation $29.2 million versus $23.2 million for FY 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2doY3w8] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.