2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox CEO James Murdoch's FY 2016 total compensation $26.4 mln

Sept 23 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CEO James Murdoch's FY 2016 total compensation $26.4 million versus $15.1 million for FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Rupert Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $34.6 million versus $27.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CFO John Nallen's FY 2016 total compensation $12.1 million versus $8.2 million for FY 2015

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Lachlan K. Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $23.7 million

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive vice chairman Chase Carey's FY 2016 total compensation $29.2 million versus $23.2 million for FY 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2doY3w8] Further company coverage:

