版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Validity of Mallinckrodt's INOMAX patent claims upheld

Sept 23 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals :

* Validity of Mallinckrodt's INOMAX patent claims upheld

* Patent trial,appeal board dismissed second set of petitions for IPR proceedings concerning four of five patents that expire in 2029

* USPTO upheld validity of commercially significant claims related to 5 patents covering gas delivery systems, methods of using systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐