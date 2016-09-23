BRIEF-Intrexon to Develop Disease-Modifying Therapies in New Collaborations with Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Fund

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Intrexon Corp
* Entered into exclusive channel collaborations with Genten Therapeutics, CRS Bio, cos backed by Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Fund
* Under terms of ECC agreements for both collaborations, co will receive technology access fee in form of equity equating to 25% of each startup
* Under collaborations companies will pursue new approaches to deliver disease-modifying therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.