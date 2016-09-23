版本:
BRIEF-Intrexon to Develop Disease-Modifying Therapies in New Collaborations with Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Fund

Sept 23 Intrexon Corp

* Entered into exclusive channel collaborations with Genten Therapeutics, CRS Bio, cos backed by Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Fund

* Under terms of ECC agreements for both collaborations, co will receive technology access fee in form of equity equating to 25% of each startup

* Under collaborations companies will pursue new approaches to deliver disease-modifying therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

