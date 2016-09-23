版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for acquisition of medivation

Sept 23 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed acquisition of medivation

* Transaction expected to close in third-quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

