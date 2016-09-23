版本:
BRIEF-Wilmar International Ltd and ADM receive approvals for Olenex joint venture

Sept 23 Wilmar International Ltd :

* Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International announced that they received all required competition approvals for their agreement

* Companies anticipate formally launching new venture in coming weeks

* Agreement stipulates that refined oils and fats from ADM's other plants in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and U.K. Be marketed by Olenex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

