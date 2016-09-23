版本:
BRIEF-CytoSorbents signs deal with Armaghan Salamat Kish Group to distribute CytoSorb in Iran

Sept 23 CytoSorbents Corp :

* Has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Armaghan Salamat Kish Group to distribute CytoSorb in Iran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

