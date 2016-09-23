版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-EnerNOC announces plan to restructure its energy intelligence software business

Sept 23 EnerNOC Inc

* Announced today that it is reaffirming its previously issued Q3 and full-year financial guidance.

* Restructuring includes an immediate reduction of its global workforce by approximately 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐