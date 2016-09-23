BRIEF-MicroVision enters into $17.025 mln stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 MicroVision Inc :
* Lincoln Park will immediately purchase $2.025 million in shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50
* For a period of 24 months, company has right to sell up to $15.0 million of additional common stock to Lincoln Park
* MicroVision enters into $17.025 million common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.