BRIEF-MicroVision enters into $17.025 mln stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital

Sept 23 MicroVision Inc :

* Lincoln Park will immediately purchase $2.025 million in shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50

* For a period of 24 months, company has right to sell up to $15.0 million of additional common stock to Lincoln Park

* MicroVision enters into $17.025 million common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital