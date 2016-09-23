版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Valvoline shares open at $24.10 in debut, above IPO price of $22 per share

Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Valvoline Inc shares open at $24.10 in debut, above the IPO price of $22 per share Further company coverage:

