公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Caterpillar vice president Kim Hauer to pursue outside opportunity

Sept 23 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar vice president Kim Hauer to pursue outside opportunity

* Hauer will remain at Caterpillar until November 1.

* Caterpillar will immediately launch a global search for hauer's replacement

* Kim hauer, vice president with responsibility for human services division, Chief Human Resources Officer, elected to leave company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

