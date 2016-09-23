版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Hain Celestial's sale of own-label juice business approved by competition, markets authority

Sept 23 Hain Celestial Group Inc :

* Hain Celestial's sale of own-label juice business to Multiple Marketing Ltd. approved by competition and markets authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐