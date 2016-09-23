版本:
2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-General Dynamics wins $430 million contract from U.S. Census Bureau

Sept 23 General Dynamics Corp :

* General Dynamics wins $430 million contract from U.S. Census Bureau

* Single-award contract has a value of approximately $430 million over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

