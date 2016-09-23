BRIEF-Novartis says receives three new FDA approvals for expanded use of Ilaris treating rare periodic fever syndrome conditions

Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* Says receives three new approvals from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration for expanded use of Ilaris treating rare
periodic fever syndrome conditions.
* Says Ilaris (canakinumab) is first and only FDA-approved
biologic treatment for patients with Tumor
Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS),
Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase
Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF).
* All three conditions are part of a group of rare
autoinflammatory diseases called Periodic Fever Syndromes, which
are also referred to as Hereditary Periodic Fevers (HPF).
* The most common syndrome is Familial Mediterranean Fever,
which mainly affects people of Eastern Mediterranean ancestry.
It affects 1 in 250 to 1 in 1,000 individuals in these
populations, many of whom are children.
* Novartis says these three simultaneous approvals conducted
under FDA priority review follow breakthrough therapy
designations to address unmet need of patients.
