BRIEF-Spar announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil

Sept 23 Spar Group Inc

* Under JV agreement, Spar BSMT has 5 directors, 3 are nominated by SGRP Holdings, one is nominated by JKC, 1 is nominated by EILLC- SEC filing

* Spar group announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil

* Acquired new momentum in-store companies will be consolidated subsidiaries of Spar

* Acquired new momentum in-store companies are expected to add more than 20 pct to Spar's annual revenue Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dfKHis] Further company coverage: