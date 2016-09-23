BRIEF-Spar announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Spar Group Inc
* Under JV agreement, Spar BSMT has 5 directors, 3 are nominated by SGRP Holdings, one is nominated by JKC, 1 is nominated by EILLC- SEC filing
* Spar group announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies will be consolidated subsidiaries of Spar
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies are expected to add more than 20 pct to Spar's annual revenue Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dfKHis] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
