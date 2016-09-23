版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-BofA says will change accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20

Sept 23 Bank of America Corp :

* Effective as of Q3, changing accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20, Nonrefundable fees, other costs

* Changing its accounting method related to certain debt securities carried at fair value and held-to-maturity - SEC filing

* Under new accounting method, corporation will amortize premiums and accrete discounts over lives of debt securities

* "corporation believes change in accounting method will reduce volatility of its reported net interest income"

* To adjust unamortized premiums,unaccreted discounts based upon actual principal prepayments after amortizing premiums,accrete discounts Source text bit.ly/2cqudT8 Further company coverage:

