TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Bank of America Corp :
* Effective as of Q3, changing accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20, Nonrefundable fees, other costs
* Changing its accounting method related to certain debt securities carried at fair value and held-to-maturity - SEC filing
* Under new accounting method, corporation will amortize premiums and accrete discounts over lives of debt securities
* "corporation believes change in accounting method will reduce volatility of its reported net interest income"
* To adjust unamortized premiums,unaccreted discounts based upon actual principal prepayments after amortizing premiums,accrete discounts Source text bit.ly/2cqudT8 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.