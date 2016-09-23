版本:
BRIEF-Uber starting real-time ID check feature to cities across the U.S. - blog

Sept 23 Uber Technologies Inc:

* Uber Technologies Inc starting real-time ID check feature to cities across the United States - blog

* Uber - "real-time ID check prompts drivers to share selfie before going online to help ensure driver using app matches the account we have on file" Source text - (ubr.to/2csSVHi) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

