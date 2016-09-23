BRIEF-Yelp announces conversion of Class A and Class B common stock into a single class of common stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Yelp Inc
* Yelp announces conversion of Class A and Class B common stock into a single class of common stock
* All outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock automatically converted into a single class of common stock on a one-for-one basis
* Amended and restated certificate of incorporation became effective on September 23, 2016
* Yelp does not expect conversion to have any material effect on its future operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.