2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Yelp announces conversion of Class A and Class B common stock into a single class of common stock

Sept 23 Yelp Inc

* Yelp announces conversion of Class A and Class B common stock into a single class of common stock

* All outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock automatically converted into a single class of common stock on a one-for-one basis

* Amended and restated certificate of incorporation became effective on September 23, 2016

* Yelp does not expect conversion to have any material effect on its future operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

