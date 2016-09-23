BRIEF-Blue Buffalo breaks ground on new manufacturing & R&D facility in Richmond, Indiana

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc
* Blue buffalo breaks ground on new manufacturing and research and development facility in Richmond, Indiana
* Anticipated that new Blue Buffalo Facility will create approximately 165 jobs in richmond
* Construction is planned to begin in second half of this year with production of blue natural pet food expected to begin in 2018
* Construction is planned to begin in second half of this year (2016) with production of blue natural pet food expected to begin in 2018
* Planned investment in Blue Buffalo's Indiana plant will be approximately 150 million dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.