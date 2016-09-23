BRIEF-Crius Energy to expand solar energy business

Sept 23 Crius Energy Trust

* Crius Energy to expand solar energy business with proposed purchase of assets from Verengo

* Deal price consisting of $2.25 million cash contribution from Crius Energy, $2.55 million cash, interests from members of Newco

* Acquisition is expected to contribute positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2017

* Deal for purchase price of $11.9 million

* By end of fiscal year 2017, Newco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of trust through exchange transactions with three non-controlling members of Newco