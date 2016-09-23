BRIEF-Crius Energy to expand solar energy business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius Energy to expand solar energy business with proposed purchase of assets from Verengo
* Deal price consisting of $2.25 million cash contribution from Crius Energy, $2.55 million cash, interests from members of Newco
* Acquisition is expected to contribute positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2017
* Deal for purchase price of $11.9 million
* By end of fiscal year 2017, Newco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of trust through exchange transactions with three non-controlling members of Newco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
