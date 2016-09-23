版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott announces cash change of control repurchase offer

Sept 23 Marriott International Inc

* Marriott announces cash change of control repurchase offer for Starwood 7.150% senior notes due 2019 and Starwood 3.125% senior notes due 2023

* To pay to holders who exercise repurchase right repurchase price in cash of 101% of aggregate principal amount of repurchased notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

