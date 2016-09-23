版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter may receive formal bid shortly, suitors said to include Salesforce and Google - CNBC, citing sources

Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Twitter moving closer to sale, has received expressions of interest; no sale is imminent - CNBC, citing sources

* Twitter suitors believed to include Salesforce and Google - CNBC, citing sources Source text - (cnb.cx/2cRp8JM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

