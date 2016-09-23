BRIEF-Enernoc Inc- company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of $3 mln to $4 mln

Sept 23 Enernoc Inc :

* Company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of approximately $3 million to $4 million - sec filing

* Anticipates that substantially all charges will be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016

* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by end of Q4 of fiscal 2016

* In addition, total charges may also include non-cash charges or credits related to stock-based compensation and/or asset impairments Source text bit.ly/2csYnKf Further company coverage: