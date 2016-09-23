BRIEF-Enernoc Inc- company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of $3 mln to $4 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Enernoc Inc :
* Company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of approximately $3 million to $4 million - sec filing
* Anticipates that substantially all charges will be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016
* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by end of Q4 of fiscal 2016
* In addition, total charges may also include non-cash charges or credits related to stock-based compensation and/or asset impairments Source text bit.ly/2csYnKf Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.