2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Sunwah International extends maturity on C$6 mln of 8% unsecured debentures

Sept 23 Sunwah International:

* Sunwah International announces amendments to debentures

* Extended maturity date of company's 8% unsecured debentures with a principal amount of CAD 6 million for one year to September 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

