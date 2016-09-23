BRIEF-Achillion announces data from phase 2 trial for combination treatment for Genotype 1 Treatment-Naïve HCV

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Announces 100 pct SVR12 In The 6-Week and 8-week cohorts in Janssen'S phase 2 trial evaluating the triple combination treatment regimen including odalasvir, al-335, and simeprevir for genotype 1 treatment-naïve hcv
* In all cohorts, dosing regimens generally well-tolerated in phase 2 trial evaluating triple combination treatment regimen
* No clinically significant laboratory, echocardiography, or ecg abnormalities (except sae) were reported. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
