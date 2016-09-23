BRIEF-CI Investments to merge six funds into other funds

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 CI Investments
* CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates
* CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup
* CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds
* CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016
* CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
