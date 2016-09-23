版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Avnet says Premier Farnell deal cleared in Israel

Sept 23 Avnet Inc :

* Announces Israeli Acting Antitrust Commissioner has approved acquisition by Bidco of Premier Farnell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

