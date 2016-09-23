版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Bird Corp commences shipment of gasoline-powered bus

Sept 23 Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird Corp says commences shipment of gasoline-powered bus

* Blue bird corp says deliveries in fiscal year 2016 are approximately 300 units below company's original volume goal

* Blue Bird Corp says lower number of deliveries was largely result of later-than planned engine certification and delivery timing Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐