2016年 9月 24日

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals - CHMP granted accelerated assessment for Nusinersen MAA

Sept 23 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says on Sept 23, CHMP of EMA has granted accelerated assessment for Nusinersen MAA for spinal muscular atrophy Source - bit.ly/2dnvyw6 Further company coverage:

