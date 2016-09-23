BRIEF-Hess Corp announces pricing of offer to purchase notes due in 2019

Sept 23 Hess Corp

* Hess corporation announces pricing of offer to purchase notes due in 2019

* Upon consummation of offer, will pay total consideration of $1,154.64 for each $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered and accepted for payment

* Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.125% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: