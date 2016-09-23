BRIEF-Hess Corp announces pricing of offer to purchase notes due in 2019

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Hess Corp
* Hess corporation announces pricing of offer to purchase notes due in 2019
* Upon consummation of offer, will pay total consideration of $1,154.64 for each $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered and accepted for payment
* Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.125% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.