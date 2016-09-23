BRIEF-IBI Group reports partial redemption of 6.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 IBI Group Inc :
* IBI Group Inc. announces partial redemption of 6.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018
* Debentures will be redeemed on October 24, 2016
* Total redemption amount payable for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures will equal a redemption price of $1,000 plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
