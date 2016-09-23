BRIEF-Smith & Wesson notified by army department regarding M9 standard army sidearm - SEC Filing

Sept 23 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp:

* Co notified by department of army that proposal to replace M9 standard army sidearm not selected to advance to next phase of competition - SEC Filing

* "assessing our options" in response to notification by department of army

* Smith & Wesson says MHS program has never been included in its financial guidance