BRIEF-Neothetics repaid in full entire outstanding balance of $4.0 mln under its loan and security agreement

Sept 23 Neothetics Inc

* On September 23, repaid in full entire outstanding balance of $4.0 million under its loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

