BRIEF-Humana:2017 medicare advantage,prescription drug plan offerings approved by CMS

Sept 23 Humana Inc :

* Marketing process for company's 2016 medicare offerings begins on October 1, 2016, with enrollment beginning october 15, 2016

* All of 2017 medicare advantage, prescription drug plan offerings filed with centers for medicare and medicaid services in June approved by CMS Source text - bit.ly/2dgfAn2 Further company coverage:

