BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Freeport-Freeport-Mcmoran Inc:
* Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations
* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents of outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2019, 6.50% senior notes due 2020
* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on September 28, 2016
* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents from holders of 6.625% senior notes due 2021, 6.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.