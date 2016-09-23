BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations

Sept 23 Freeport-Freeport-Mcmoran Inc:

* Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents of outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2019, 6.50% senior notes due 2020

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on September 28, 2016

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents from holders of 6.625% senior notes due 2021, 6.75% senior notes due 2022