BRIEF-Roper Technologies entered into a 5-year unsecured credit facility - SEC Filing

Sept 23 Roper Technologies Inc:

* Entered into a new five-year unsecured credit facility - SEC Filing

* May also request additional term loans or revolving credit commitments in an aggregate amount not to exceed $500.0 million

* New facility comprises 5-year $2.50 billion revolving credit facility including availability of up to $150.0 million for letters of credit

* Company will have right to add foreign subsidiaries as borrowers under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dgj2xM) Further company coverage:

