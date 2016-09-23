版本:
BRIEF-Sm Energy declares semi-annual cash dividend

Sept 23 Sm Energy Co

* Board of directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock

* Declares semi annual cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

